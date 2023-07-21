Shusha - unique place - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “Reconstruction of Shusha has started. The master plan has been approved a while ago, and now the construction of the first housing projects has started. These projects will accommodate the Shusha residents back to their homes,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“At the same time, as I already said, Shusha was officially declared by the presidential decree a cultural capital of Azerbaijan. And we expect big traffic from all over the world to come to this unique place because history, culture, architecture and climate of Shusha is really a big asset for our country,” the head of state underlined.

A Global Media Forum “New Media in Fourth Industrial Revolution Era” held, at the direction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and on the occasion of the 148th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Press brought together 150 participants from 49 countries including state news agencies from 34 countries, 12 international and media organizations. Moreover, the Forum is attended by 60 local media heads and representatives.

The Forum is scheduled to discuss critical issues of global importance in the media and information-communication fields. World’s illustrious media leaders, experts will deliberate about new tools of journalism and communications in the digital era, digital transformation, media management and sustainable media business models, consumer trends and media literacy in the new media, methods of fighting disinformation and fake news, safety of journalists and other matters.

The Non-Aligned Movement Media Platform initiative will also be put forward by the Forum.

It is the first time that the city of Shusha has brought together heads of world’s leading media, journalist organizations, media and communication experts and renowned journalists.