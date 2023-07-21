Everything in Shusha is being done based on master plan - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “The city of Shusha, which is situated on the rock, surrounded by the ancient city wall is really a pearl of the Caucasus - as we call it the crown of Karabakh,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“We are actively now restoring the historical monuments of Shusha. Three mosques have already been rebuilt with one of them restored and others built, which may have been destroyed. Everything in Shusha is being done based on the master plan. And that will allow the city to look even better than it looked ever before. So, it will be very convenient and modern, at the same time keeping the authentic look,” the head of state added.

Will be updated