We have shown maximum constructivism - President Ilham Aliyev on Karabakh Armenians

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “We have repeatedly expressed our position on this issue and have shown maximum constructivism,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“But, unfortunately, the junta that seized power in Karabakh and which calls itself “presidents”, “ministers” or “deputies” is only causing everyone to laugh. They have taken hostage those who now live in the territory where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

We took the initiative, I appointed a special representative who was supposed to deal with representatives of the Armenians of Karabakh, and in order to establish these contacts, he was sent to Karabakh. The first meeting took place there, in the village of Khojaly, at the base of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. After that, we invited representatives of the Armenians of Karabakh to come to Baku to continue the dialogue. But they refused, and quite defiantly.

After some time, we invited them again – perhaps there was some kind of a mistake, it happens, a misfire – in order to find out whether they want it or not. But there was a refusal again. And then I said that there would be no third invitation. If they are not interested, so be it,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

