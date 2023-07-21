Azerbaijani area is free from rivalry, we are the area of cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “Our area is free from rivalry. We are the area of cooperation. As you know, many times Russian and American military commanders gathered in Baku for meetings. They were high-level commanders of Chief of Staff of Russian Army and US military commander or NATO military commander - they selected Baku for their meeting,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“And that was a sign of respect to us. And selection of Baku by them - I think four or five meetings of that kind took place - demonstrated that Azerbaijan is a country, which can unite interests even between countries, which always compete. That was a time, when this competition was more or less peaceful. And now, under current circumstances, again Azerbaijan is a place, where potentially this kind of context can restart,” the head of state noted.

Will be updated