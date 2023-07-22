I find out many important things from social media - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. “I can tell you that I find out many important things from social media and what is happening in our country. And on several occasions in my communications with media representatives, I was telling them that you help me in my day to day job,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“The scope of activity is really so huge that sometimes you miss some important points, so you can miss the feeling of the pulse of society. This is very important for me to feel this pulse. And I feel it when I travel, when I meet people, when I also use social media and many things, which happened in Azerbaijan and were not reported to me, either due to some bureaucratic procedure or now less deliberately, now less but still. Maybe because of my being too busy with some other issues. I find out also through my grandchildren sometimes, and children from social media and sometimes myself. And it helps a lot,” the head of state noted.

