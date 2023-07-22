I feel the same, I live the same life like any other person - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. “I feel the same. I live the same life like any other person. I love my country like any other person, and I am irritated like any other person, when I see injustice, bureaucracy, mismanagement or something even worse,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“So, channels of communications to me are different. But taking into account the current situation and, of course, post-war situation, issues related to security, peace process, energy diplomacy - I mean issues of global security and development of Azerbaijan - they prevail in my day to day working activities,” the head of state added.

