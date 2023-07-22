Azerbaijan's national press plays key role in promoting country's interests - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The national press of Azerbaijan plays an important role in promoting the interests of the country, Trend reports.

"Today marks 148 years since the establishment of the national press of Azerbaijan.

The national press of Azerbaijan, which began its history in 1875 with the publication of the first issue of the "Akinchi" newspaper, plays an important role in promoting the interests of our country.

Congratulations to dear media workers!", says the publication on the Twitter page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The National Press Day of Azerbaijan is a professional holiday for all those employed in the media field. The day is celebrated in the country annually, on July 22. This holiday is timed to the day of the publication of the first issue of the "Ekinchi" (The Cultivator) newspaper in Baku on July 22, 1875. Founded by a journalist, teacher, and scientist, Hasan bey Zardabi, it was the first newspaper in history to be published exclusively in the Azerbaijani language and the first newspaper in the Russian Empire to be published in the Azerbaijani language. This newspaper has been of profound significance in the national awakening of the Azerbaijani people and in strengthening national unity.