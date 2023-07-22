Trend News Agency, Turkish DHA present joint project at Shusha Global Media Forum (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. The presentation of www.dhapress.com - a joint project of Trend News Agency and Demiroren News Agency (DHA), an influential Turkish media structure, was held within the framework of the Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

The presentation ceremony was attended by the staff of Trend and DHA, officials, representatives of foreign and local media.

Opening the ceremony, Sahil Kerimli, Deputy Director of Trend, highlighted the agency's constantly expanding international cooperation and the numerous foreign projects under implementation.

Then, Sahil Kerimli gave the floor to Javid Musayev, Head of the communication policy section of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Celalettin Korkut, General Director of DHA, and Rashad Medjid, the Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan.

One of the advantages of the project is that, for the first time, an Azerbaijani news feed will be created on a popular Turkish media portal.

Will be updated