Central Europe Report project, uniting European news agencies, presented at Shusha Global Media Forum (VIDEO/PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 24. The Central Europe Report project (www.cereport.eu), which unites the leading European news agencies, was presented at the Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

The project was presented by the director of the founder of the project - Festung News & Media GmbH (Austria) Altay Alasgarov, the Secretary General of the Alliance of European News Agencies (EANA) Alexandru Giboi and Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova.

Speaking at the event, Altay Alasgarov noted that in line with news on EU politics, economics and culture, the CE-Report portal (www.cereport.eu) is also to broadcast some general news from Central and Eastern Europe.

"In addition, the aforesaid information portal will include multimedia content, press releases, and various analytical articles thereof. The creation of the web page was possible because of the availability of unique software for our company, which we used for the CE-Report. The web page will always be updated with newly developed upgrades and features using innovative media technologies. The good news is that we can provide software that can be used for the creation of various web pages for both news media agencies and for many other purposes," he said.

Alasgarov noted that only a small part of the news content is being uploaded and published on the CE-Report portal. The main news article is read and available on the original web page of the news provider, which is directly linked to the CE-Report.

"By this, we mean we generate traffic to the web pages of the participants in the project. We plan and have already implemented promotional activities for CE-Report through social networks. The project itself started approximately a month ago. Participation in the project will bring benefits to all its participants," he added.

The Secretary General of the Alliance of European News Agencies (EANA), Alexandru Giboi, in turn, noted that the concept of the platform is that it is designed to bring together leading information providers from Central Europe.

"I've been helping this project since its beginning, and I'm very happy to say that, in a way, I promoted news agencies as a source of information for this portal. The point is that we are trying to offer trustful content and quality news, and first of all, we are trying to prove that technologies that we innovate can help in the promotion of quality media," said Giboi.

He pointed out that the concept is to bring together leading information sources from Central Europe.

"Our main partners are the news agencies from Romania, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ukraine. Also, we are trying to reach the countries of Central Europe. The goal is to gather all of these news agencies, help them create more reliable content, and promote its importance in these countries. CE-Report would become one of the main sources of trustworthy information about Central Europe. This will take time; it is not a prospect that we can have overnight, but I hope that with the help of providers and news agencies, at one point we will be exclusively recognized across Europe. Of course, the presence of social media is important; I am not saying that it is more important than investment in technology. I think the future of the platform is in innovation. I would like to suggest that we focus on democratizing media environments, not only tasks, but maybe improve some AI-generated or some other capacities so that we can make the content more available for the young generation in the future," he explained.

Giboi went on to add that the majority of news platforms have a traditional news environment at this moment, but the future of media and CE-Report is innovation.

"That’s why we can try to be as knowledgeable as possible. I think soon we will be part of this project; we will begin properly trying out some features and see how they are perceived by the public," he added.

MP Sevil Mikayilova, in turn, said that CE-Report will become a reliable source of news and open a new page in the process of media integration.

"I am really proud to be here for the presentation of the European media project. For two days we had fantastic discussions in Shusha over media, threats, and challenges that we meet in our everyday lives in media, and I think you all here are part of this life and are also concerned about what is going on. Security of information and security of life are of paramount importance. During the two days of the Shusha Global Media Forum, we tried to find solutions, and I think CE-Report is the best solution for the threats that we are facing today and are likely to face tomorrow. In fact, we are now speaking about the integration of information because news is under threat and providers, consumers, and producers are facing everyday challenges that they need to tackle. We are proud that CE-Report would unite the European news agencies, which are private and public but whose only aim is to provide unbiased news. And I believe that CE-Report will be the source of authentic information and will open up a new page of integration in the field of media. I wish all the success to the project," the MP said.