Several Azerbaijani military servicemen deprived of titles, state awards - decree

Politics Materials 24 July 2023 14:44 (UTC +04:00)
Several Azerbaijani military servicemen deprived of titles, state awards - decree

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the deprivation of Movlam Shikhaliyev, Sahib Alakbarov and Yasin Mammadov of the highest military ranks and state awards, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Shikhaliyev was deprived of the highest military rank "Major General", the 3rd degree order "For Service to the Motherland", the medals "For the Motherland" and "For Military Merit", while Alakbarov and Mammadov were deprived of the medals "For the Motherland".

