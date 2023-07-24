Azerbaijani-Chinese relations are excellent - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “I can only confirm that Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are excellent, and this analysis, this word also cover a very broad agenda of bilateral relations and very clear prospect for future cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

“I think what has been achieved in bilateral relations between us was only the beginning of a very long journey. I hope journey of strategic cooperation. Because today when we look at a political map of the region, and also on a map of transportation routes, we see how our countries are closely aligned with each other,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.