Mutual trade between Azerbaijan and China is growing - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “The positions of Azerbaijan and China coincide on the issues related to economic cooperation. We see the growing numbers of mutual trade and especially the potential,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

“We see the emerging new transportation routes, which will unite our countries even more in the future. And that will be also a big contribution to regional security and stability. Because when countries are united in a format of cooperation, which is mutually beneficial, it adds to regional stability, predictability, prosperity, and development,” the head of state added.