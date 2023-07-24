You cannot become a transit country, if you do not cooperate with your neighbors - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “One of the targets for our development was to transform Azerbaijan into one of the regional centers for connectivity. Because if you look at the map, you'll see the advantages of Azerbaijani geography, which is situated just on routes from North to South and East to West and backwards,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

“Fifteen years ago, we started to invest largely in Azerbaijan`s transportation infrastructure. So, we wanted really to become an important transitor, but geography is not enough for that. Even infrastructure is not enough. You need something more, which is good relations with your neighbors. Because you cannot become a transit country, if you do not cooperate with your neighbors. And that was also part of our foreign policy priorities to build strong relations with the neighboring countries based on shared interest,” the head of state noted.