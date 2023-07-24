We enjoy growing cargo transportation across Azerbaijan year after year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “We enjoy year after year the growing transportation, cargo transportation across Azerbaijan,“ said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

“We are actively working also with our Chinese partners and our neighbors to establish this infrastructure connectivity and also administrative connectivity, because we need to have single policy on tariffs,” the head of state noted.

“Today, Azerbaijani transportation infrastructure is already corresponding to high international standards,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.