We're facing very unjustified attacks from French government - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “Now we're facing very unjustified attacks from the French government. France became the biggest advocate for Armenia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

“France became the biggest anti-Azerbaijani source in Europe. They attack us on every direction. Their foreign policy statements and statements of officials are beyond any political ethics. So, they're accusing us of what we have not done during the war, and did not apologize for that,” the head of state pointed out.