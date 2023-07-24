Azerbaijan approves new Regulation on Ministry of Science and Education - Decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On measures to ensure the activities of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "Regulations on the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "Regulations on the State Agency for Science and Higher Education under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan," and "Regulations on the State Agency for Preschool and General Education under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan" were approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.

This presidential decree abolished the previous one, "On approval of the Regulations on the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan," dated March 1, 2005.