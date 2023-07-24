Azerbaijan pursues independent policy based on its national interests - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. President Ilham Aliyev spoke to the China Media Group media corporation about misrepresentation of Azerbaijan in the Western media.

The head of state added: “With respect to Azerbaijan, there are a variety of factors. One of them is - which is not the main one - is that Armenian lobby, which has a big infrastructure in the United States, in France, in some other Western countries, is attacking Azerbaijan on a regular basis. They corrupt politicians, they penetrate into establishment, in parliaments, in media, in governmental offices. They target all their arrows at Azerbaijan and they are creating a kind of atmosphere of Azerbaijanophobia. But this is not the only reason. The main reason, I think, is that Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy based on its national interests. Azerbaijan, unlike some countries, does not engage in any adventure, which is not in line with our priorities and our national interests. In other words, we behave independently and our policy is independent.”