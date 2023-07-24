Relatively recently, Azerbaijani-Chinese relations have been intensified even more - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “Relatively recently, Azerbaijani-Chinese relations have been intensified even more. Of course, my meetings with President Xi Jinping play important role in elaboration of the direction and they put very clear targets for development,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

“At the same time, communications on the level of governmental officials, level of parliamentarians, and representatives of society and also relations between our parties – this also create a very special format of cooperation. We have a unanimity policy between China and Azerbaijan. I only reconfirm that relations are excellent, and they will be even better than that,” the head of state underlined.