Routes across Caspian become vital for Central Asian countries - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 24 July 2023 17:05 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “The countries of Central Asia are developing, producing more goods for export and also buying more, therefore, routes across the Caspian become vital,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

The head of state said: “Fortunately, we did our homework a while ago and prepared everything. Now it will be easier to expand. And the investments in the expansion of transportation infrastructure will be based on the figures of assumed cargo transportation.”

