During times of occupation, sporting victories were kind of symbolic compensation in consciousness of our people for defeat in First Karabakh War - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “During the times of occupation, sporting victories were kind of a symbolic compensation in the consciousness of our people for defeat in the First Karabakh War. So, we demonstrated that we can win and that became a very important factor of patriotism in Azerbaijan. Because when your athletes win, raise the flag, when your anthem was played - you are full of emotions and full of pride. So, that was an important factor of young generation to be patriotic, because I clearly understood that without that we would not be able to win,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.