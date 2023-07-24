Azerbaijani FM meets with UN Resident Coordinator (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva in Azerbaijan on July 24, Trend reports.

Issues on the agenda of the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, including the situation with implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), were discussed at the meeting.

In addition, Bayramov noted the importance of the SDG Summit, which will be held on September 18-19 within the framework of the UN General Assembly, in terms of analyzing the current state of implementation of the sustainable development agenda.

Furthermore, he informed Andreeva in detail about the work done to achieve the SDGs at the national level, and about the activities of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development, created to achieve the goals and objectives that are important for Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Bayramov provided information on the current situation in the region in the post-Karabakh conflict period, reconstruction work based on the 'Smart City' and 'Smart Village’ concepts in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, and steps to create a green energy zone. The continuation of military-political provocations and mine threats by Armenia harms peace efforts.

The importance of de-mining activities from the point of view of the return of former internally displaced persons, and the ongoing reconstruction work was emphasized, as well as the fact that such an initiative is one of the components of the SDGs.

Vladanka Andreeva highlighted the importance of the work carried out by Azerbaijan in the direction of promoting the SDGs. Satisfaction was expressed with Azerbaijan's cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.