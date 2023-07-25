Azerbaijan's Press Council summons international community to decry Armenia's malefactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Press Council of Azerbaijan calls on the international community to condemn the actions of Armenia, Trend reports.

The Shusha Global Media Forum on "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution", held from July 21 through July 23, has become a significant event in Azerbaijan, in the South Caucasus region, and in the world as a whole in terms of audience coverage and variety of topics, the statement said.

Moreover, reputable media, heads of journalistic organizations, and experts discussed in detail topical issues in the media, information, and communication spheres for two days.

"Unfortunately, during the event, as in previous cases, Armenia continued its slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan. Addressing the participants, 11 journalistic organizations in this country showed inappropriate sentimentality, condemned representatives of foreign media, and urged them to leave Shusha. The statements in the appeal that allegedly the Armenian residents of Karabakh are in a "blockade", and the appeal to foreign journalists to raise this issue were nothing more than an attempt to politicize this important event and get a dividend from it," the statement said.

