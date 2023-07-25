Azerbaijan's Press Council summons international community to decry Armenia's malefactions (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 10:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Press Council of Azerbaijan calls on the international community to condemn the actions of Armenia, Trend reports.

The Shusha Global Media Forum on "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution", held from July 21 through July 23, has become a significant event in Azerbaijan, in the South Caucasus region, and in the world as a whole in terms of audience coverage and variety of topics, the statement said.

Moreover, reputable media, heads of journalistic organizations, and experts discussed in detail topical issues in the media, information, and communication spheres for two days.

"Unfortunately, during the event, as in previous cases, Armenia continued its slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan. Addressing the participants, 11 journalistic organizations in this country showed inappropriate sentimentality, condemned representatives of foreign media, and urged them to leave Shusha. The statements in the appeal that allegedly the Armenian residents of Karabakh are in a "blockade", and the appeal to foreign journalists to raise this issue were nothing more than an attempt to politicize this important event and get a dividend from it," the statement said.

Furthermore, the Armenian side has sent the same appeal to international organizations. It also contains statements against the forum, condemns the activities of foreign journalists participating in the event, and expresses other unacceptable opinions. Moreover, threatening letters were sent to the e-mail addresses of these journalists; they were blackmailed and, in the true sense of the word, terrorized. Some participants even had to temporarily close their social media accounts.

In addition, the dissemination of false statements on behalf of the participants of the Shusha Forum, in which they allegedly express ideas aimed at lifting the "blockade" of Karabakh, is completely unacceptable.

"Those who claim to be engaged in media activities in Armenia actually oppose the peace agenda in the South Caucasus region; their provocative actions are an abuse of journalism and a disregard for professional principles. The Press Council of Azerbaijan is concerned about this," the statement said.

Moreover, the Council considers that such cases aimed at misleading international public opinion and threats to representatives of foreign media are completely unacceptable and require a decisive reaction. The configuration calls on the international community as well as the world's leading journalistic organizations to show solidarity in this matter and take appropriate measures.

At the same time, the Press Council of Azerbaijan deeply regrets the use of dirty political technologies by the Armenian media. The Council believes that the media agencies of both Azerbaijan and Armenia should serve to normalize relations between the countries and not destroy them.

"Such speculative steps by Armenia and pro-Armenian circles will not have any results. The Press Council of Azerbaijan is confident that the Shusha Global Media Forum, acquiring an ongoing nature, will become an authoritative platform on which problems in the field of media around the world will be comprehensively discussed. It would be good for Armenian journalists not to fall into their own trap and, in the future, to be represented on this platform and contribute to the protection of journalistic values," the statement said.