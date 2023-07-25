Azerbaijan shows off local production at loaded IDEF-2023 exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The 16th "IDEF-2023" International Defense Industry Fair kicked off in Istanbul (Türkiye) on July 25, Trend reports.

A delegation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry is also taking part in the exhibition, which is held under the patronage of the Turkish presidential administration.

The International Defense Industry Fair "IDEF-2023" exhibits 131 types of defense products manufactured at the enterprises of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry, including various types of firearms, close combat weapons, mortars, ammunition of various calibers, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc.

In addition, a "Heydar Aliyev" section dedicated to the great leader was created at the stand on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev.

Furthermore, during the exhibition meetings of the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev with representatives of the Turkish government and heads of delegations of several countries participating in the exhibition are planned.

IDEF-2023 exhibition will run until July 28. The exhibition is one of the world's largest sites for the demonstration of new weapons and takes place at the TÜYAP Fair Convention and Congress Center in Istanbul.

In addition, IDEF is one of the four largest world exhibitions of the defense industry by the number of participating companies. In addition, IDEF stands out as the world's largest platform for negotiations between defense enterprises.