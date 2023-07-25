Moscow hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, held bilateral meeting in Moscow, Trend reports.

The sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, including normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Within the framework of the visit, another round of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations is planned.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.