Ombudsman of Azerbaijan granted new powers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan has been granted new powers in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On the Constitutional Court", approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the amendment to the law "On the Constitutional Court", the request of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the issue provided for in paragraph 4 of Part III of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan on consideration by the Constitutional Court of the decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be answered in cases if it is based on a normative legal act that does not correspond to Constitution or laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.