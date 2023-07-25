Compared to dynamics, results lagging behind in Baku-Yerevan talks, FM Bayramov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The results are lagging behind the dynamics of the negotiation process between Baku and Yerevan, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a trilateral meeting in Moscow, with Russian and Armenian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

"However, it would probably be wrong to say that there are no positive results at all. Today, it will also be possible to exchange views on the entire range of issues, but traditionally, in this format, we, together with the Armenian delegation, usually focus more on discussing the remaining articles of the peace treaty," the Azerbaijani minister emphasized.

Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.