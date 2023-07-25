Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with his Turkish counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. As part of the IDEF’23 16th International Defence Industry Fair held in Istanbul, a meeting was held with the participation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Chief of State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yashar Guler, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting discussed the current state of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, military-medical and other spheres, as well as further development of the work done in this area.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged gifts.