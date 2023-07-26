President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new pipe rack and water pumping stations of “Shimal” Power Plant (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a new pipe rack, water pumping stations of “Shimal” Power Plant and “Shimal” Small Hydropower Plant owned by “AzerEnerji” Open Joint Stock Company in Baku.

First, a video highlighting the works carried out in connection with hydropower plants in Azerbaijan was screened.

President of “AzerEnerji” Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the works carried out.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of “Shimal” Small Hydropower Plant.

The small hydropower plant of 300 kW was built in the area of “Shimal” Power Plant with a total capacity of 800 MW located in the Shuvalan settlement of Baku. The construction of the small hydropower plant was carried out by local experts. About 2.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity will be produced by this plant.