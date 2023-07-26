Armenian blogger blows whistle - no hunger in Karabakh, villages full of food (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. All villages of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh district are filled with products despite the spreading lies, famous Armenian blogger Roman Bagdasaryan recently said on social media, Trend reports.

"I hear that supposedly, there are no cigarettes in Karabakh. Pure lies. Vardanyan, Nersisyan and Arutyunyan lie, when they say there are no cigarettes in Karabakh. A week ago Vitaly Balasanyan was arrested, and then released a day after. I know for sure that about 50,000 humanitarian packs of cigarettes was found on Balasanyan. So, what's with the lies about lack of cigarettes, if Balasanyan alone had 50,000 packs?," the blogger wrote.

He urged to give the mentioned packs of cigarettes to the people.

"All the villages of Karabakh are full of food products. There's no hunger. All the 'hunger' is spread artificially," said Bagdasaryan.

He went on to curse Araik Aratyunyan and Ruben Vardanyan, who after taking money from Armenia, should've bought fuel, to bring all the goods from the villages to Khankendi.

"Araik [Aratyunyan], you claim there's no potato in Karabakh, you say there's no rice or wheat. Who are you kidding when you say there is no doshab [a molasses-like syrup obtained after condensing juices of fruit must] in Karabakh?," blogger wrote.

