President Ilham Aliyev: We will make joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Julius Maada Bio on his re-election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

“I believe that we will make joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone on the basis of friendship in line with the interests of our peoples and continue our fruitful cooperation within multilateral institutions, including the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” the head of state said in his message.

The President of Azerbaijan wished Julius Maada Bio the best of health, happiness and success in his future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly people of Sierra Leone.