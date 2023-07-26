Armenia’s politicization of Lachin road issue is unacceptable - top Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Armenia is engaged in political manipulation and speculation regarding the issue of the Lachin road, through which it is possible to carry out medical evacuations and supplies, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted after the meeting with the participation of the ambassadors of Türkiye, the US and Switzerland, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that an agreement was reached in Brussels, on the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for supplies.

He also added that this issue was also noted in the statement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He said that Armenia's refusal to use the Aghdam road and insisting on using only the Lachin road and politicization of this issue are unacceptable.