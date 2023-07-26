Aghdam-Khankendi road in Azerbaijan open for cargo transportation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Aghdam-Khankendi road is open for cargo transportation in Azerbaijan, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in liberated part of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

"According to the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia is trying to commit a provocation for the purposes of political manipulation and propaganda at the Lachin border checkpoint of the state border by accumulating vehicles. Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated at various levels that the Aghdam-Khankendi road can be used to transport goods to the territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed," he said.

Huseynov noted that while the technical and natural characteristics of the road, in particular, the restoration of the Barda-Aghdam road after the occupation, make it possible to deliver goods faster and more efficiently, the refusal of some persons from using this road is completely incomprehensible. The goal is the same - a political show and speculation.