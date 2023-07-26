Armenia should stop territorial claims against Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Armenia should stop territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and not defiantly send trucks to the Lachin border checkpoint, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted after the meeting with the participation of the ambassadors of Türkiye, the US and Switzerland, Trend reports.

The "leaders" of the separatists in Khankendi are holding the local population hostage for the sake of their own political ambitions, he said.

“Armenia should put an end to territorial claims against Azerbaijan, withdraw elements of its forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and stop financing the illegal regime," Hajiyev said.

He noted that it is necessary to ensure the disarmament of all illegal forces in Karabakh.

"The international community should give clear instructions in connection with the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society," he said.