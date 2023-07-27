Not allowing to use Agdam-Khankandi road is nothing but blackmailing - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. As agreed in Brussels, the Agdam-Khankandi road is fully operational for delivering all kinds of goods, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"But not allowing to use this road, exploiting local inhabitants as hostage, organizing imitative delivery of goods is nothing but political speculation, manipulation and blackmailing," he wrote.

During the meeting in Brussels on July 15, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel, discussed the transportation of humanitarian goods to the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the direction of Barda-Agdam.