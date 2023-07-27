Armenia must end propaganda aimed at deceiving int'l community around Azerbaijan's Lachin road - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Instead of playing with words, Armenian political leadership must end misinformation, disinformation, manipulation games and propaganda campaign aimed at deceiving international community around Lachin road of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Agdam-Khankandi road is open for all kinds of deliveries," he wrote in response to the tweet of President of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan regarding the alleged "siege" of Armenian residents of Karabakh.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.