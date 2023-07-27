Azerbaijan sends appeal to parliaments of foreign countries regarding manipulations of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The leaders of the inter-parliamentary connexions working groups of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan issued an address to overseas parliaments on July 27, Trend reports.

The appeal states that recent information circulating about the alleged lack of food and medicines for Armenian residents in areas temporarily deployed with Russian peacekeeping forces in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is a political manipulation aimed at deceiving the international community and undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The working group leaders emphasize that the blocking of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, proposed by Azerbaijan for the transportation of humanitarian goods to Khankendi and surrounding villages, reveals the true intentions of the forces behind this campaign. The intentions are to hinder the reintegration of Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society or delay this process as much as possible.

The message to overseas parliaments underscores that the Armenian leadership has repeatedly acknowledged Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory, eliminating the need to import food and other products from Armenia for ethnic Armenians. As for the Lachin road, it falls within sovereign Azerbaijani territory, and thus, Azerbaijan established a border crossing point for its citizens. This right is enshrined in the final judgment of the International Court of Justice. Armenia, unable to accept this, resorted to firing at Azerbaijani border guards, provocations against our state's flag, and misuse of the Lachin road, which triggered restrictions on the use of this road.

If Armenia genuinely supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, it should not object to cargo transportation via the Aghdam-Khankendi road and should refrain from obstructing the reintegration process.

The appeal concludes with a call for the international community to demonstrate a responsible approach to the matters mentioned above, refrain from succumbing to Armenian manipulations, and instead encourage Armenia to engage in constructive dialogue.