Azerbaijani MFA firmly rejects French ministry's statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan categorically refutes the accusation made in the statement by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, dated July 27, regarding the alleged "blockade" of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Aykhan Hajizada, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, made this statement in response to the comments made by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs concerning the Lachin road.

Will be updated