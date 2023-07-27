France's silence on Armenian provocations reveals flawed policy - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. France's silence on Armenian provocations highlights the flaws in its policy, said Aykhan Hajizada, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

Hajizada made this statement in response to the comments made by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs concerning the Lachin road.

"The French side's silence on Armenian provocations and its biased calls against Azerbaijan expose the misguided nature of France's policy.

We urge caution against being misled by Armenian manipulations and making biased statements without considering their implications. Such statements, directed against Azerbaijan, do not contribute to peace and stability in the region," he added.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.