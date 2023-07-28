Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports.

The ministers exchanged perspectives on matters pertaining to the bilateral and regional agendas, as well as the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus.

They discussed issues arising from the latest meeting held between the co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Iranian Commission for Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation, and praised the contribution of high-level meetings and interdepartmental contacts in recent months to the advancement of bilateral relations.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed contentment with his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during his visit to Azerbaijan to attend the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement earlier in July.

The importance of implementing bilateral and regional agreements in the fields of economy and transport was emphasized during the conversation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov apprised his Iranian counterpart of the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period. He also noted that recent claims about the humanitarian situation around the Lachin road and the region are merely political manipulation. It was emphasized that the Armenian side must cease provocations in the region and respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in both words and actions.

Regarding the issue of Islamic solidarity, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's strong condemnation of recent inappropriate actions against the Holy Koran in some Scandinavian countries. He emphasized the significance of refraining from such actions that disrespect the religion of Islam.

The importance of resolving certain open issues on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Iran was also acknowledged during the discussion.