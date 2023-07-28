Western Azerbaijan Community refuses to see proposal for dialogue with Armenia as territorial claim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The proposal for dialogue addressed to Armenia as territorial claim is unacceptable, said Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

The community condemned the statements made in recent days by a number of Armenian officials about the return of Azerbaijanis to Western Azerbaijan. This once again clearly proves that there is Azerbaijanophobia in Armenia.

"The claims that Western Azerbaijanis allegedly were not deported, but left their ancestral lands, receiving compensation in return, do not correspond to any moral values at all,” said the statement.

The community pointed out that statements of Armenian officials also show that this country has recently been extremely concerned about bringing the issue of the return of Azerbaijanis to West Azerbaijan to the international arena.

“In addition, the statements of Armenian officials about the "exclusivity" of Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh are fundamentally contrary to human rights. We would like to remind the Armenian government of the basic truth that according to Article 1. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights," said the statement.