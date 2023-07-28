President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to UAE President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of the representative of the Emir of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

"Your Highness,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of your brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative.

I share your grief in these difficult times, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, all members of your family and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!" reads the letter.