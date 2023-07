BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Five vice-presidents of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have been dismissed from their posts, Trend reports.

According to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Yashar Latifov, Suleyman Gasimov, Dashgin Iskenderov, Badal Badalov and Khalik Mammadov were dismissed from the post of Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.