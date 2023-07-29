Armenia trying to attract third parties to region - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Armenia's goal is to attract third parties to the region, expand the intensity and disrupt the peace process with Azerbaijan, the latter's foreign ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The foreign ministry said that Azerbaijan has put forward a number of proposals, including the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and other alternative roads, to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of Karabakh. However, the Armenian side opposed these proposals, which were supported by the EU and the ICRC, and blocked access to the territory by installing concrete barriers on alternative roads.

"This once again indicates that Armenia's statements about the humanitarian situation are political blackmail and manipulation. Armenia's goal is to attract third parties to the region, expand the geography of tension and disrupt the peace process," said the ministry.

The issue of transportation of humanitarian goods for the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the direction of Barda-Aghdam was discussed during the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel in Brussels on July 15.