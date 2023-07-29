Azerbaijani MoD holds service meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has today held an official meeting, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

Deputies of the Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments of the Ministry, as well as Commanders of the Army Corps participated in the meeting.

First, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Colonel General Hasanov emphasized that the words of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, stated at the opening ceremony of the Global Media Forum in Shusha and during other speeches that the Azerbaijan Army has become even stronger than before cause pride in everyone, inspire to the next great successes, and at the same time increase the responsibility of the personnel.

The meeting analyzed the current operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Referring to the recent cases of the use by illegal Armenian armed detachments [remaining contrary to the trilateral statement] in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, of radio interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft of local and foreign airlines flying through Azerbaijani airspace, the minister gave relevant instructions to ensure aircraft safety.

In order to maintain the professionalism, practical skills and combat capability of the units at a high level, the importance of organizing the trainings conducted by the troops in accordance with the real combat conditions, regularly refining the operational plans, and also paying special attention to further increasing the quality of the exercises was emphasized.

The meeting also focused on the issues of combat training and comprehensive support, winter preparation of the troops. A number of upcoming tasks were delivered to the commanders of types of troops.

The importance of strictly observing safety rules and taking necessary measures against fire during the performance of service-combat tasks was noted.

The reports on the activities carried out in the Azerbaijan Army during the first half of the current year according to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense in pursuance of the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring 2023 as the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan, as well as instructions on the continuation of activities in this sphere were given to the relevant officials.

The minister delivered his requirements to the command staff on protecting servicemen from sunstroke during the summer season, keeping their medical care under strict control in accordance with the seasonal requirements, and especially being sensitive to the adaptation process of newly recruited conscripts.

Noting that the constant improvement of service and combat, social-living conditions of servicemen plays a significant role in their moral-psychological state and in maintaining the fighting spirit at a high level, the minister gave additional instructions to continue the work done in this field in a planned manner, as well as to constantly treat the military personnel attentively and carefully.

At the meeting, it was also instructed to pay special attention to the planned continuation of engineering support activities carried out in the liberated territories.

At the end of the meeting, Hasanov emphasized the importance of the meetings conducted as part of the IDEF‘23 16th International Defence Industry Fair held in Istanbul, and set specific instructions on mastering weapons and military equipment recently adopted into the armament, as well as studying the firing capabilities of the Su-25 ML attack aircraft (modernized "Lachin") and its effective use during the accomplishment of combat tasks.