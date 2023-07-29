Azerbaijani-Moroccan relations have good traditions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijani-Moroccan relations have good traditions, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"I am sure that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen the traditional friendly relations between our countries, expand cooperation, which is of mutual interest, both in the bilateral and multilateral terms," the head of state said in the letter.