Azerbaijan’s Ombudsperson responds to pro-Armenian statement of CoE Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, responded to the recent pro-Armenian statement made by Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, regarding the Lachin road, Trend reports.

She expressed concern over the statement, stating that it is not based on facts.

The Ombudsperson reiterated that Azerbaijan has previously stated that there are no obstacles on the Lachin road for the passage of vehicles for humanitarian purposes. Azerbaijan ensures the smooth passage of vehicles on this road for humanitarian reasons, and there is no humanitarian crisis there.

She emphasized that such statements, which do not reflect reality, increase tension in the region and hinder the peace process. Additionally, the Ombudsperson drew attention to the issue of mines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, which is affecting the safe return of 100,000 people who were displaced from their lands.