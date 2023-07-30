Armenian side’s claim about “humanitarian situation” and “blockade” is political manipulation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Armenian side’s claim about the “humanitarian situation” and “blockade” is a political manipulation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on July 29, Trend reports.

The head of state mentioned the Armenian side's military provocation at the border checkpoint of Lachin, shooting at our border guards, attempted smuggling, and unauthorized sending of trucks to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev said that although the Azerbaijani side put forward a proposal to use the “Aghdam-Khankendi” road in order to meet the needs of the Armenian residents, that was supported by the European Union and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Armenia opposed all proposals.