Anthony Blinken talks on significance of maintaining positive dynamics in negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. On July 29, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Antony Blinken expressed the continued support of the United States for the negotiations on the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, touched upon the importance of passage through the Lachin state border checkpoint and other alternative routes, and the significance of maintaining positive dynamics in the negotiations.

During the telephone conversation, views on other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged.