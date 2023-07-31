Armenia continues its policy of hatred and intolerance towards Azerbaijan - Ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Armenia continues its policy of hatred and intolerance towards Azerbaijan, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva wrote in a post on social media, Trend reports.

She said the messages of Armenian users on social networks reflecting insults against Azerbaijanis once again indicate that leadership of Armenia has been continuing the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijan.

"As mentioned in previous statements, the issue of ensuring the rights of Armenian residents of Karabakh is under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan. The unfounded statements of the Armenian Ombudsman regarding the protection of the rights of our citizens are completely inappropriate and means to interfere in sovereignty of another country," she said.

Despite all this, the biased exaggeration of events in the media with the support of the political leadership of Armenia, the creation of disagreements between people hinder the sustainable peace process in the region and also serve to further aggravate the current situation, she said.